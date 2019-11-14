Reminder:  Temporary Full Road Closure of Highway 177 Bridge Across Norfork Dam

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Corps of Engineers has announced a full road closure until Nov.15 for Hwy 177 across Norfork Dam. The closure is to install equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates.

The closure is in conjunction with the current lane closure and work being done on the dam.

After these dates, one lane will continue to be closed until Oct. 15, 2020.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office regret any inconvenience this may cause.

Travel to locations on Hwy 177 past the Norfork dam closure will require a detour using Highway 5 and Highway 56 through Calico Rock, and Highway 223 through Pineville.

For more information, contact the Mountain Home Project Office at 870-425-2700.