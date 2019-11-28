Red Bank – Alice Lirley

November 25 – Hello everyone. It’s the time of year that we stop to count our blessings and give thanks to our Father in Heaven for each of them. In celebration of these blessings, we love to share a bountiful meal with our family and friends. It’s a great time to spend time touching the lives of others to express how thankful we are for the meaningful role they play in our lives.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He also welcomed everyone. It was announced that a Thanksgiving/Christmas meal together is planned for the Sunday of December first. That will take place immediately after the morning service at noon. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish of their favorite food and join us for this special meal together. Also, everyone was reminded that Red Bank will be presenting a program of Gospel music for the residents of HOTO on December 8 at 2:00 pm.

A time for prayer request was provided. There were several requests mentioned, and prayer was offered for each of them. We truly believe and know from experience that prayer changes things. Singing special music was Jeane Huff. We missed hearing a special selection from Eloise Hallmark too. She said that her voice was hampered by some cold symptoms that she had been dealing with.

I Thessalonians 5:12-22 was the focus Scripture for the morning message. Because the persecution of Christians was still persisting in the city of Thessalonica, The Apostle Paul tried to comfort the hearts of the Church there by telling them to edify one another, recognize those that labor among them or are over them in the Lord and even have the right to admonish them if needed. They were to be lifted up and esteemed for their labor of love. He explained that there should be peace among them at all times. They should have great patience with those that may be weak or feeble minded. But, warn those that show themselves to be unruly. Lastly, Paul said to the Church in verses 15-22, See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men. Rejoice evermore and pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ concerning you. Quench not the Spirit, Despise not prophesying. Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. Abstain from all appearance of evil. This advice will strengthen all Churches that stand in full service to the Lord their God. And it will withstand any and all wiles of the devil with his intent to destroy.

Visiting with Gary and me this week is our great nephew, Shawn Snyder, his daughter, Alisha and a friend, Melissa. We have not seen Alisha since she was about five years old. It was great getting to visit with all of them.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley was Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley, James Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. Maxine is still busy painting on a picture that she drew of her late husband, Clyde Lirley. I think she is realizing that painting a portrait is more difficult than painting other subjects we might choose. But, that is how we learn. I know she will do a great job.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. God’s Blessings on you and your family. And, God Bless America!