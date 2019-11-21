Red Bank – Alice Lirley

November 11 – Hello everyone. It’s Veteran’s Day! Take time today and every day to reflect on the sacrifice that many brave soldiers have willingly given that others can live in a country saturated in freedoms, experienced by very few in this world.

Jake Hampton opened the Red Bank Worship service by leading in the singing of hymns. Everyone was reminded that our monthly Praise service has been postponed to next Sunday evening. We received a letter from Options Pregnancy thanking everyone for their thoughtful donations along with written testimonies of how this wonderful organization has been instrumental in saving lives from an unforgettable mistake, and changing lives in a very positive way. We praise God for those who volunteer as counselors and others who work to help in this worthy organization. God’s Blessings. Singing special music was Jeane Huff.

Gary Lirley, our speaker for the morning message, spoke from Romans 8:26-32 about prayer and how the Holy Spirit that Jesus left to dwell within those that are His can actually make intercession to God the Father for those with hearts that are too burdened to even utter a prayer. Like Gary said, “I’m sure that most of us has come to that point some time in our lives. And, if we haven’t, there will probably come a time when we will.” Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered (vs. 26). It is comforting to realize that though our lives may be overcome with overwhelming circumstances, we are never alone. We have a God that will listen and help. The Apostle Paul stated in verse 28, And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose. God calls all of us for his purpose, and we should purpose it in our hearts to call upon Him to save our souls which makes us whole in His sight. The benefits in becoming a Child of God are fathomless and endless. The Apostle Paul had learned this first hand when he said in verses 31-32, What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?

We missed having Eloise Hallmark in our midst this Sunday. We had special prayer for her because she was traveling to attend a wedding in a state that had snow and ice in its weather forecast. We asked the Lord to protect her and bring her back home safely.

Jeane Huff enjoyed attending a baby shower Saturday that was given in honor of her little great grandson to be born soon. She has been working on a baby quilt for the coming arrival, and was happy that she got it finished just in the nick of time for the baby shower.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley, Ralph Laughlin and Joyce Baxter. Maxine has been busy working on another painting. She did an amazing job of drawing a picture of her husband, Clyde. She was so proud of it, she told Jean that she wanted to add color to her picture by painting it. Jean furnished some of her paints and set her up to accomplish the job. I’m anxious to see the finished product. Joyce was visiting with Maxine when Gary and I arrived so we got to visit with Joyce, too. She is such a sweet lady, and she loves to visit with Maxine. They have a lot in common. They were always involved in serving in their respective Church mission programs. They both served as Church Bible Camp counselors for years, and they both worked hard to promote and serve in Vacation Bible School every year they could. I remember Maxine being my counselor in Bible Camp. I think I was about 12 years old at the time. She even made sure that I was able to attend camp by asking me to stay at her house. Maxine and Joyce love the Lord their God and have served Him all these years with all their heart, soul, mind, body and strength; as we all should. God gives us all the talents and help we need to serve Him with, when He call us to do so. All He asks from us is to be ready, willing and faithful to serve Him at any time, any where and at any job; be it great or small.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. God lays for each of us a firm foundation in which to build our lives upon. The blue print can be found in the reading of His Word. God also has included plans for rebuilding lives that have been torn apart by the ravages of sin.