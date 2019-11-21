Raymond Edward Johnson, 76 years, 1 month, 27 days old of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on November 19, 2019 at his home after a long illness. His wife Jeanette and family were by his side.

Raymond was born September 22, 1943 in Smallett, Missouri to Herbert Easter and Eliza Jane “Janie” (Hogan) Johnson.

On April 22, 1964 Raymond and Jeanette Lawson were united in marriage by the Rev. Tom Johnson at Smallett. To this union they were blessed with three sons, Randy, Rod, and Reggie.

Raymond worked for MFA for 35 years. He was a lifetime member of the Missouri Fox Trotters Horse Breed Association. Raymond enjoyed his horses and loved to trailride. He adored his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his two sisters, Ressie Nelson and Tina “Roxie” Heimeyer and one brother, Ray Johnson.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Jeanette, three sons and their spouses, Randy & Becky Johnson, Rod & Dee Johnson, and Reggie & Vanessa Johnson all of Ava, three grandchildren, Jennifer, Hannah and Brandon, two great grandchildren Hailey, Emitt and one on the way, Lane, a brother and wife, Rex & Marty Johnson of Mtn. Grove, Missouri, many nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

Raymond’s request was cremation only with no services. To Honor Raymond, the family will be having a private ceremony at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Thornfield Cemetery or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.