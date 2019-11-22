Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

November 9 – Hello again. The weather is so cold it’s setting all kinds of records for this time of year. They say an Arctic Blast is coming down from Canada and supposed to be this way until the middle of the month. It’s supposed to warm up to the forties today. That will be nice for a change. We have doctor appointments Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week and I dread it because of the cold.

Walt’s big toe was really red and looked bad so I asked the nurse to look at it when she was here on Monday. She said it was infected. She Polysporin on it and a bandaid. So he went to his Army doctor in Davenport. She gave him a script for antibiotics and siad he needs to see a foot doctor in Iowa City. So he’s supposed to go there on Wednesday. Except for that and the dementia, he’s healthy, thank God.

It’s just that he can’t remember short term things. But the doctor gave him a script for medicines that are supposed to help that. After all, he is 89 years old. God bless him, he’s a wonderful person and I am so blessed to have him in my life.

We are sure getting some good healthy food with the Meals on Wheels. They don’t deliver on weekends so they let me get some meals for the weekend on Friday and also some frozen meals to put in the freezer for days when the weather is too bad for them to deliver.

The Rotatory Club is giving new coats for seniors and they brought those yesterday, too. Really nice coats. Walt’s is a Dickie and something like the Carhart. He really likes it. I really like mine, too, except I ordered medium and the size on the tag says medium 8 – 10, which I think is a mistake because that should say small. So I will send it back and get a large this time.

There sure are a lot of wonderful people in Tipton who look out for us seniors. My neighbor, Lori, is supposed to take me to my appointments on Monday and Tuesday. I hate to ask her to get out in the bitter cold, but I will pay her. She needs the money and I need the ride, so it should work out like that.

We got by for awhile without any appointments. Now they’re really coming on to us again. As far as I know, my family members are okay. I’m thankful for that and thankful for them.

I’ll admit it does seem good to not have the apartment so crowded, but I need to bring some of it back so I can sort it some more and take some more to Goodwill. It’s too cold in the storage shed to stay in there very long. So far I think the mothballs along the doorway are keeping the mice away. I may get some more to put along there just to be sure. Someone told me if you put dryer sheets in the clothing they won’t bother them. I hope that works in case they do get in there.

We’ve got nice sunshine today, but supposed to get some snow Sunday night and Monday morning. Well, let’s hope we get a warm-up after this cold spell. We can’t depend on the weather to be like it’s supposed to be anymore. I guess that gives us something to talk about, but I’d just as soon is wouldn’t.

I would like to say “Hello” to all my friends and relatives in the Quad City area, Missouri and any place else.

And so I will say “I trust you Jesus and I believe in Angels.” Take care of yourselves and each other.

Bye bye for now.