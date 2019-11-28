Pickup Crash  North of Town Results in Minor Injuries to Driver 

A single vehicle accident resulted in extensive damage to a 2011 GMC 2500 HD driven by Jacob McNeil, age 22, of Ava, Mo. The incident occurred on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m. in Douglas County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, McNeil was northbound on old Highway 5, six miles north of Ava when the vehicle he was driving veered off the left side of the road and struck several trees.

McNeil, who was alone in the vehicle, was not wearing a safety device. His injuries were reported as minor.

Sgt. L. S. Elliott with the Missouri Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Douglas County deputies and the Ava Rural Fire Department.