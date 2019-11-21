Partnering for Success: Community Reinvestment Act Workshop & Lender Recognition Event

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Springfield, Missouri Branch Office, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) of St. Louis, and Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri State University (MSU) are co-hosting a free Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Workshop & Lender Recognition Event in Springfield, Missouri.

The event is for lending institutions, local government, non-profit organization, Chamber of Commerce or other community based organization.

The free seminar is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The session will be held in the MSU Alumni Center first floor hospitality room, 300 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, Mo.

RSVP is required, please register: https://missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/21647

This is an opportunity to learn about the state of SBA lending in Southwest Missouri, understand how MO SBDC at MSU can help you and your community to grow and develop businesses, and identify top SBA lenders in the community.

Topics Include:

An overview of the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA);

Understanding the impact of bank performance context on CRA performance;

Types of bank activities that qualify for CRA consideration;

Strategies to develop successful partnerships with banks.

Agenda:

11:00 – 11:20 am (State of SBA Lending in Southwest Missouri/Lender Recognition – SBA)

11:20 – 11:35 am (SBDC Programs & Services – MO SBDC at MSU)

11:35 – Noon (lunch provided)

Noon – 1:00 pm (CRA for CBO – FDIC)

This is a free event, and lunch will be provided. For dietary restrictions, contact Lisa Zimmerman at Lisa.Zimmerman@sba.gov or call 417-413-5793

Disclaimer: SBA’s participation or support is not an endorsement of any products, service or entity.

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Contact: Lisa.Zimmerman@sba.gov