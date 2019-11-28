Notes From Hunter Creek – The Third Amendment

By Roger Wall

The Third Amendment reads as follows:

“No soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law”.

This Amendment was obviously enacted in response to the British Revolutionary armies including some of the Colonies and taking over private homes, farms, and property during the Revolutionary War.

The Amendment was passed as a direct response to the “Quartering Acts” passed by the British Parliament during the Revolutionary War ongoing in the colonies.

The Third Amendment is one of the least controversial of the Bill of Rights. It has never been litigated in the US Supreme Court.

Note: (Nov 18) I have been seeing several eagles in the valley. I know their flight patterns well enough that I now can identify the bird as an eagle long before I can even observe its markings.

The local creeks have remained full since early October and are full of fish. I have seen several good runs of suckers and also a few trout and several small-mouth.

Firearms deer season has begun. I have had two deer harvested off of my place during opening weekend: a button buck and an eight-pointer. The 8-pointer was old. He had a gray muzzle and his teeth were worn down. He wouldn’t be my choice for meat. His horns were okay but not wide set. Most old bucks are fairly tough and most big does are a little gamey for my taste.

Personally, I like venison from young yearlings all the way up to a fork-horn buck. The problem is that it’s a lot of work to butcher a small deer for 20-40 pounds of meat.

Anyway, be safe, be courteous, and above all, enjoy yourself in the deer woods this fall.

Now, get up and go enjoy our beautiful Ozarks outdoors!