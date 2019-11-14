Nora LaRue Farris, age 85, of Blue Springs MO, passed away on October 26, 2019, with her beloved husband Chuck holding her hand, as he had for more than 70 years.

A celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 9-10:00 a.m. prior to the service. For memorials, the family has designated Micah Ministries, via the Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri 64113.

For memorials, the family has designated Micah Ministries, via the Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri 64113.

Nora was born on November 19, 1933, in Cole City, Iowa, to Harrel and Mabel Wendland. She married Charles Farris on November 13, 1951, and together they raised their three children. Nora’s greatest pride was her six grandchildren, and her eight great-grandchildren.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Harrel and Mable Wendland, her sister, Opal Mathes, and her brother, Carl Wendland.

She is survived by her husband, Charles, her daughters, Debbie Williams (Jim) and Jerri Farris Brummond, and her son, Jeff Farris (Nancy). Also by her grandchildren Brendan Williams (Liz), Evan Brummond (Kristin), Sarah O’Neal (Josh), Meghan Mountain (Nigel), Heather Lovebird, and Katie Smith (Craig), as well as her eight great-grandchildren, Connor, Tucker and Sawyer Williams, Teagan and Raylan Brummond, Nora Becks, Ruby Goulette, and Grace Smith. Also by her sister, Donna Dudley, and brother, Charles Wendland.