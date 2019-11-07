NARCAN Training in Douglas County

The session is free and open to the public.

The Douglas County Opioid /Substance Abuse Taskforce is sponsoring a Narcan Training on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 1:00 p.m. The training will be held at the MOCH Wellness Center, and the session is open to the public.

On July 24th, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services(DHSS) signed standing orders to provide free Narcan for emergency use in Missouri High Schools, Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) organizations, public libraries and colleges/universities.

Missouri law now authorizes pharmacists to dispense Narcan without a prescription under a statewide standing order issued by DHSS or by protocol with a licensed physician. Narcan is used to counter the effects of opioid overdose.

The Missouri Opioid-Heroin Overdose Prevention and Education (MO-HOPE) project has developed training and tools for overdose prevention and reversal to diverse professional and community audiences at no cost. MO-HOPE’s mission is to reduce opioid overdose deaths in Missouri through expanded access to overdose education and naloxone, public awareness, assessment, and referral for treatment.

The Douglas County Opioid/Substance Abuse Taskforce is extending an invitation to all community members, including teachers, school resource officers, courthouse representatives, religious leaders, health care professionals, or individuals interested in receiving free training through Community Partnerships of the Ozarks and MO-HOPE.

To sign up for the free training contact Elizabeth at the Douglas County Health Department, (417) 683-4174.

