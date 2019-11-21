Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

November 18 – Lilah Sherman, the secretary at Mt. Zion Bible School, is recovering from emergency surgery on October 26.

Norman Murray brought several exquisite ice ribbons from the roadside to the classroom. On another day he used two potatoes as the electrolytes to produce the electricity that made a clock run.

Chapel speakers during the past month included Darrell Swearengin (“The Great Emancipator” and “Old Things Pass Away; All Things Become New”), Pastor Bob ( videos of his Israel/Jordan trip) and Norman Murray (Veteran’s Day).

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. recognized the Veterans present in the Sunday morning service – Ernest and Norman Murray. The special song was a duet by Bryan and Juliana Jones. Pastor Bob’s sermon was “The Carnal Mind” from Romans 8:6-7. “To be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. Because the carnal mind is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.” Hitler personified the enmity that will never be subject. The carnal mind is the result of Adam’s sin.

Phillip and Heather Dickerson and their six children (Ages 5-20) sang two songs in the Sunday evening service. Phillip told of their ministry in Bolivia and among the Chinese immigrants in Argentina. After living ten years in South America, they now live in Ohio and frequently visit the South American churches. Heather told how God provided their house. Kimberly and Sarah reported on their mission trips to Honduras. The offertory (piano and violin) by Heather and Kimberly was followed by Food & Fellowship in Cardwell Cafeteria.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday Prayer & Praise service. Cinda Thompson led in prayer. Donna Haynes testified. Pastor Bob spoke on “Christians’ Relationships to the World” based on Philippians 2:14-15. “Do all things without murmurings and disputings: that ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world.” Following the service, Church Chairman Delbert Murray called the Quarterly Business Meeting to order. Judy Murray gave the financial report.

On Monday, Adam Freeman installed a new gas wall heater in the lunch room. There was no school that day because of ice, snow and very cold weather.