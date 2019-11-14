Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Friday, November 1, All Saints Day. The students in chapel learned some facts about that day, and then they sang “When the Saints Go Marching in.”

Saturday, November 2, was the annual Harvest Home Day at Mt. Zion Bible School. A basket dinner followed the 10:30 a.m. service. The pledges were led by Luke Barton, Colin Fleming, and Greyson Jones. Norman Murray led in prayer.

Those who participated were Kylie Adams, Preston Akers, Julian Allen, Luke Barton, Olivia Danner, Josiah Fleetwood, Colin Fleming, Elliot & Greyson Jones, Dalanie Petty, Zen & Ziah Rea, Alayna & Emma Simon, Makyli & Mayci Wolfe. The director was Mrs. Dana Fourman, the accompanist was Mrs. Cheryl Paxton, the organist was Mr. Brian Haynes, and the sound engineer was Mr. Alex Fourman.

Darrell Swerengin expressed appreciation to Ms. Juanita Herrell for the “Seven Days of Creation” prints she gave to Mt. Zion. The offertory was a vocal solo by Mrs. Dana Fourman. Ushers were Rob Fleming and James Cox. The guest speaker was Dr. Delbert Scott, and alumnus of M.Z.B.S., former Missouri State Representative & Senator, and more recently the President of Kansas Christian College. He gave three reasons to be thankful: our heritage, our battles, and our opportunities to influence young people. Psalm 150:6 Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord.

Pastor Bob Thompson gave the benediction.

The special music in the Sunday morning worship service was vocal solo by Delbert Murray. Pastor Bob spoke of the Persecuted Church, giving examples from India, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Algeria, and Sri Lanka. Isaiah 41:10, Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, i will help thee; yea , I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Sheena Mahan & Donald Fitzgerald each sang a solo in the Sunday evening service. Judy Murray led in prayer. Pastor Bob showed a video of his recent trip to Israel and Jordon in both the Sunday Evening and Wednesday evening services. They felt safe in Jerusalem; though it has a population of almost one million. Children play on the sidewalks in the Jewish settlements.

Wednesday evening, Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Dennis Uhles led in prayer.

Hector and Viona Chin from Grand Cayman are visiting the Thompsons for 10 days.