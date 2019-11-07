Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

November 4 – Thirteen students from grades 1 – 12 presented a program of songs & Scripture at the Parent Teacher Fellowship on Thursday evening, Oct. 24. Those participating included Josiah Fleetwood, Preston Akers, Olivia Danner,

Colin Fleming, Dalanie Petty, Kylie Adams, Landon Williams, Samuel Bruss, Austin Seewald, Elliot & Greyson Jones, and Luke & Brenna Barton. James Cobb supervised activities for the students in the gym during the business meeting in the library.

P.T.F. President Genessa Freeman called the meeting to order. The treasurer’s report was of special interest, since it contained the results of the fund-raiser two weeks earlier. Christmas bonuses for the staff were approved, and plans were made for a Christmas float. Norman Murray asked God’s blessing on the refreshments, which were available in the lunch room.

Jesse Paxton sang a solo in the Sunday morning worship service. He was accompanied by pianist Cheryl Paxton. The speaker was Brother Mark Surbrook from Eldorado Springs. He read Psalms 42:5. “Why art thou cast down, O my soul? And why are thou disquieted in me? Hope thou in God; for I shall yet praise him for the help of his countenance.”

Joy is a fruit of the Spirit. Christians should be known for their love and joy. A smile costs nothing, but enriches those who receive it.

In the Sunday evening service, Dennis Uhles led in prayer. Brian and Donna Sue Haynes played a beautiful organ and piano medley. Then Brother Surbrook gave the testimony of his childhood, with an emphasis on consecrating all. The world’s a better place because Peter didn’t say, “I don’t do Gentiles.” The world’s a better place because Martin Luther didn’t say, “I don’t do doors.”

Delbert Murray gave the announcements in the Wednesday evening service. Bryan Jones and Norman Murray led in prayer. Brian Haynes spoke about “A Christian Race” based on Philippians 3:14. “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” We can all be winners!

Alex Fourman did some beneficial rearranging when he installed a new sound system in the church.

Elijah Young, Pastor Bob, Cinda, Mary & Glenna Thompson returned home Friday evening from a 12-day trip to Israel and Jordan.