Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

November 25 – We had good services, Sunday, and were glad Brother Charles was back with us. We have many on our prayer list and as always, pray for each other.

Brother Charles read from 2 Thessalonians 2:1, with other references. His message title was, “A Falling Away.” We come to church to praise and worship God, and we must be careful that we are not deceived.

Miss Nora Elliott came to church with Great Grandma Jewell.

Pat Lansdown visited the last two weekends in Ava with Sister Jeanne Cox. Jeanne had grandbaby, Raelyn, visiting, while Jessie and Evan were deer hunting. Jenna Davis also came by while deer hunting.

Gary, Stephanie and Joey Mishler, Carl Junction, spent last weekend with Harold and Kay Hutchison. Harlin and Amy Hutchison, West Plains, joined the group on Sunday. While together they celebrated Joey’s birthday, November 12, and Harlin’s, November 18. The Mishlers and Kay later drove to Branson to see the Christmas lights.

James Elliott visited several times with Jewell Elliott last week.

Kay Hutchison visited John Stephens recently.

Brian Wilson, of Bolivar, visited Jewell Elliott and James Elliot, while deer hunting in the area.

Lisa Hensley also visited Jewell and Nora on Saturday.