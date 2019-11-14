Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

A good day for worship was enjoyed by our folks with singing, prayer and thanksgiving.

Brother Charles read from Deuteronomy 18:13, “The Raised Up One.” He compared it to us planting and raising a garden. God’s plan was for us to be perfect, however, like our gardens and seed, sometimes we have a failure. The one God planned was the perfect one.

We salute all Veterans, near and far, for their service to us and our country.

Nora and Logan Elliott spent Friday evening with Jewell Elliott. Nora stayed the night but Logan went home when Shawn and LeAnna came by from football.

James Elliott visited several times during the weekend and week with Jewell.

Norma Wood and Kay Hutchison met in Ava and had lunch together, Saturday. They visited with Jeanelle Hutchison and Joyce Erickson, who were also having lunch there.

Dan, Kim and Morgan Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison on the weekend.