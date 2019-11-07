Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Another beautiful day for worship, as we always begin with pledges, singing and many prayers for those we love.

Brother Charles read Scripture beginning in Luke with the thought, Trick or Treat. All of us know who the old trickster is, and we all know where all our treats come from. Our Lord is very generous with his “giving”.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown were in West Plains last Friday for Senior Day, and also stayed for the football game. Jadon came home with them for a few days. While here they attended Jadon’s favorite place at Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium. Doug, Kristi and Kayley Lansdown were touring the campus at Missouri State and met them for lunch.

Jewell Elliott joined Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Nora, James and Tammy Elliott, to celebrate the 13th birthday of Logan Elliott.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown, Bill and Cathy Lansdown and Kenneth and Carla Aborn drove to Republic, Sunday, to the home of Jerry and Karen Lansdown. They enjoyed helping Jerry celebrate his birthday. On their way home they stopped by to share with Paul and found him doing well.

Kay Hutchison visited several times last week in the Stephen’s home and with other visitors there, also.

Company for Harold and Kay Hutchison this weekend was Jeff, Kristy and Steven Tackett, Joplin, Stephie and Joey Mishler, Carl Junction, Kim and Danny Clements. They returned to their homes Sunday evening.

Jewell Elliott visited John and Max Stephens, Sunday afternoon.