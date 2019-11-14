Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

November 11 – First of all we want to honor all our military veterans, past and present. If you appreciate the fact that you have the freedom to make a choice of what you want to do or where you want to live, or being able to choose to freely and openly practice your freedom to worship …. Then thank a veteran. God bless all of them. We were blessed to have several veterans in our service this past Sunday. One WW11 veteran, a Vietnam veteran plus three others. My class made a poster with their names on it and wrote “Thank you for our Freedom”, and presented it during service.

We had a good service starting with Sunday school, and then singing. Our worship service was well attended with Jerry preaching from Psalms and Luke 19. We did not have many at our evening service but we had a good time singing and worshiping the Lord. We are very proud of Harlie as she is turning into quite a good singer. She helps us on Sunday nights and loves to sing. We are looking forward to our fourth Friday night singing at Eastern Gate.

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it and we always have a dinner celebrating it and Christmas. This year it will be on the 8th of December, right after morning services. We want to invite everyone to come, so mark it on your calendar. Our Christmas program is set for Saturday, December 14, so mark that on your calendar too.

Prayer request this week includes Paul’s brother, Mark Freeman. He is in the hospital right now.

There are always folks out there needing our prayers. God is faithful to hear and answer, so keep those prayers going, and remember …. You should never let adversity get you down — except on your knees. “Is any among you afflicted? Let him pray …” James 5:13.