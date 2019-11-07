Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

November 4 – Hello to all on this beautiful fall day in the Ozarks. It’s hard for me to accept the fact that October is now history and we are now looking forward to deer season and Thanksgiving this month. But time waits for no one. I hope everyone had a nice week-end and got to go to church and praise the One who blessed us with these perfect days. We were privileged and blessed to have a baptizing right after services this past Sunday. Jack Lawrence, some people in the area say they always knew him by his nick-name Shorty, was the one who was baptized. Jerry was very happy to have the honor of baptizing a World War 11 veteran. The men in our family are all veterans so this veteran will always have a special place in our hearts.

In October we had our hayride for the young people with a wiener roast and chili for everyone. We had a good turn-out and a trailer load of kids had fun riding the hay wagon.

Our fourth Friday night singing was on the 25th of October and we had a really good turn-out with lots of musician and singers. We are always glad to have Bonnie Melton come and sing for the Lord. She and her husband drive from Walnut Shade, which is quite a drive. Jim & Carole Hale and their family come and sing and play for us, and several from Chadwick Pentecost Church came and joined us so we had a good crowd and good fellowship. We also appreciate those who join us from Eastern Gate and Irene always plays the piano for us when she is there.

I have been drying apples from the tree in our backyard, but the 20 degree temperatures on Saturday & Sunday mornings took care of what was left on the old tree. The grandkids all love to fill their pockets with them to munch on.

Prayer request to all you prayer warriors out there for those who are sick, suffering from cancer and other ailments. Please pray for our military men and women and a special prayer request for the leaders of our country that God’s protection and wisdom be with them as they work to lead our country in the right direction. God bless and remember “God Plus One Is Always A Majority!”

If God be for us, who can be against us? ROMANS 8:31