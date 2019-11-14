More Than $20 Million Infrastructure Investment Announced for Springfield

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao has announced the Trump Administration will invest $900 million in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program.

This includes an award of $20.96 million to Springfield for the Grant Avenue Connect Parkway Project.

The project will reconstruct approximately 3.3 miles of a multi-use bicycle and pedestrian path on Grant Avenue starting in Downtown Springfield, ending at Sunshine Street. This project will be Springfield’s first smart urban multi-use path. The proposed tree-lined, multi-use path along Grant Avenue will connect the City’s major employers, universities, and cultural destinations through an approximately 3-mile urban connector.

The project includes advisory bike lanes, a roundabout, two raised intersections, three protected intersections, a grade-separated crossing at Fassnight Creek, bridge enhancement, fiber connectivity, and signal timing improvements.

The installation of pedestrian and bicycle amenities will also reduce interactions with vehicular traffic, reducing accidents and fatalities. The multiuse path will provide residents increased reliable, safe and affordable transportation alternatives, to access critical destinations and services.