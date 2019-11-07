MO Route 248 at Railey Creek To Close for Bridge Replacement

STONE COUNTY –– Missouri Route 248 southeast of Galena will close Monday, November 18, when a project begins to replace the aging bridge over Railey Creek, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The roadway will remain closed until late February or early March.

On Nov. 4, crews installed work zone and detour signs. Drivers can expect crews and equipment close to traffic as they install the signs.

During construction of the new bridge, Route 248 will remain closed to traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use the signed detour, using Missouri Route 176, U.S. Route 160/Missouri Route 13 and Missouri Route 413. Drivers will be able to get to driveways and field entrances on either side of the bridge project, but will not be able to cross the Railey Creek bridge.

The bridge project includes removing the existing overhead truss bridge and replacing it with a new wider structure.

The existing Railey Creek bridge was built in 1923, and carries more than 1,000 vehicles a day.

Lehman Construction Company of California, Mo. is the prime contractor.

The total estimated cost of the project is $1.2 million.

The project is scheduled for completion by late February or early March 2020.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.