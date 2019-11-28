Missouri State University Announces Upcoming Events in December 2019

The following events are free and open to the public.

Discover the upcoming community events at Missouri State University for December.

The free events include:

Dec. 3 – Missouri State Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Juanita K. Hammons Hall.

Join us for a concert featuring professor Randy Hamm and the Missouri State Jazz I Band in a side by side of “Nutcracker” favorites. Admission is free.

Bring a canned good for the Ozarks Food Harvest food collection. Come ready to sing. Call 417-836-5729 for more information.

Dec. 5-6 – Rudolph’s Five and Dime: A Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m., Blair-Shannon House.

Come shop for the holidays with Springfield community members and Missouri State student organizations. Partial proceeds go to the Wilda F. Looney Residence Life Leadership scholarship fund. Admission is free. For additional information, call 417-836-6591.

Dec. 13 – Fall Commencement will take place all day at JQH Arena.

College of Business and College of Education ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

College of Arts and Letters, College of Humanities and Public Affairs, College of Natural and Applied Sciences, McQueary College of Health and Human Services, William H. Darr College of Agriculture and Interdisciplinary Academic Programs ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 417-836-5520.