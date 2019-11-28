Missouri State Highway Patrol Reaccredited

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) awarded accreditation to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

This marks the Patrol’s ninth consecutive external review and successful accreditation since 1992, when it became the 11th state law enforcement agency in the nation to be accredited by CALEA.

Currently, 32 of the 678 law enforcement agencies in Missouri are accredited by CALEA. Worldwide, approximately 1,000 agencies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Barbados participate.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol being accredited for the ninth time reflects the agency’s commitment to providing the public with the highest quality of service and protection,” said Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Patrol. “Patrol employees are committed to enforcing the laws of Missouri, providing the highest level of service, retaining the public trust, and the responsible management of resources. CALEA’s internationally recognized standards provide guidance as we continually refine our approach, methods, and processes to meet emerging needs and changing expectations. On behalf of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, I want to thank our esteemed colleagues within CALEA. We look forward to continuing this partnership.”