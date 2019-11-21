Missouri AG Issues Consumer Alert Regarding International Fund Scam

JEFFERSON CITY –– Attorney General Schmitt is issuing a consumer alert regarding scammers impersonating the International Monetary Fund to obtain money and personal identifying information. One Missouri resident recently lost over $100,000 to this scam.

The IMF has also issued an alert, which can be found here.

According to the IMF’s alert, letters and emails claiming to be from high ranking officials in the IMF are sent to citizens asking for money for a “Certificate of International Capital Transfer,” falsely claiming that the certificate would allow one to become a beneficiary for mass amounts of money.

“Scammers are constantly finding new ways to try to get your money or personal information. When dealing with potential scams, like the most recent IMF scam, It’s important to remember the age-old advice: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

Citizens who receive harassing solicitation calls, emails, or letters should file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov or at 1-866-662-2551.