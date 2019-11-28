Missouri 4-H Dairy Judging Competes at National Contest

Mountain Grove and Billings youths earn outstanding individual honors.

MT. VERNON, Mo. — Missouri 4-H finished as the 12th high team in the nation at the National 4-H Dairy Cattle judging contest, held Sept. 30 in Madison, Wisconsin.

According to Karla Deaver, 4-H youth development specialist with University of Missouri Extension and team coach, the team placed fourth in Ayrshires, seventh in Brown Swiss, and eighth in oral reasons.

“The team didn’t have their best day judging, but finished with some outstanding individual honors,” said Deaver. “While the honors and awards are wonderful, the true outcomes from judging team participation come from developing life skills in confidence, public speaking, decision-making and problem-solving. Traveling and competing as a team exposes youth to new opportunities, introduces them to other youth and adults who share their interest in judging, and to additional judging opportunities during their collegiate careers.”

Bailey Groves, daughter of Todd and Sheila Groves of Billings, was high individual in Ayrshires, second high individual in Brown Swiss, and third high individual in oral reasons, averaging a 45.8 points out of 50 on five sets.

“This is the highest individual in oral reasons Missouri 4-H has had since 1997, and possibly ever,” said Deaver.

Hala Edquist, daughter of Eric and Cheryl Edquist of Mountain Grove, was second high individual in Ayrshires and tenth high individual in Brown Swiss. Rounding out the team were Blake Wright, son of Larry and Jodi Wright of Verona, and Nicolas Dotson, son of Earl and Nicole Dotson of Marionville.

Contestants placed one cow and one heifer class in Ayrshires, Brown Swiss, Guernseys, Holsteins and Jerseys and gave five sets of reasons.

“As coaches, Ted and I have been proud of how these young adults have learned from each other and grown as we have trained for competition,” said Deaver. “We are excited to watch these young people as they continue to grow and develop skills, and we are proud to call them Missouri 4-H Dairy Judging Alumni.”

The team is coached by University of Missouri Extension specialists Karla Deaver, Lawrence County, and Ted Probert, Wright County.

The Missouri 4-H Dairy Judging Team receives support from FCS Financial, the Missouri Holstein Association, Missouri Dairy Association, Bill Darr and the Missouri 4-H Foundation, and receives additional support from Friends of Missouri 4-H Dairy Judging.

For more information about the dairy judging program, contact either Ted Probert at the Wright County Extension Center at (417)349-4134, or Karla Deaver at the Lawrence County Extension Center at 417-466-3102.