Middle School Bears Take on Thayer and Mountain Grove

The 7th grade Ava Bears basketball team took on the Thayer Bobcats to compete for third place in the pre-season tournament finals held in West Plains on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

According to middle school head basketball coach, Clayton Polson, the Bears arose victorious over the Bobcats in overtime play, winning the game 43-37.

Leading players for Ava were Isaac Dalton who scored 16 points, Devon Sawyer with 8 points, and Preston Adams, 6 points.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the 7th and 8th grade teams faced the Mountain Grove Panthers at Mountain Grove.

The 7th-grade Bears claimed victory over the Panthers with a final score of 36-20. Leading scorers in the game were Isacc Dalton, 13 points, and Hunter Adams, 13 points.

The eighth-grade Bears were defeated by Mountain Grove with a final score of 54-28. Leading scorers for the bears were Junior Cazares, 10 points; Rylin Dickson, 6 points; and Brayden Thorburn, 6 points.