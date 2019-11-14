MDC Reports 6,585 Deer Harvested During Antlerless Portion

Top harvest counties: Callaway with 261, Osage with 201, and Pike with 193 deer checked.

JEFFERSON CITY – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 6,585 deer during the antlerless portion of the fall firearms deer season, Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 261, Osage with 201, and Pike with 193 deer checked. Last year’s harvest total was 7,773.

Archery deer hunting continues through Jan. 15, 2019.

The alternative methods portion will run Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, 2019.