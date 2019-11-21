MDC Hosts FREE Hiking, Backpacking Basics Program at Gist Ranch Dec. 14

Gist Ranch features woodlands, springs and glades, producing quality deer, turkey and quail habitat.

WEST PLAINS – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free hiking and backpacking basics program for ages 12 and up at Gist Ranch Conservation Area (CA) Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone under 16 years old must be accompanied by a registered adult. Conservation Educator Travis Mills said advance registration is required for this event at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZAg.

“MDC provides free guided hikes and other nature programs as part of our mission to help people discover nature,” Mills said. “Programs like this are designed to equip people to be able to hike on their own and with family and friends.”

Mills suggests wearing comfortable, sturdy hiking shoes, bringing a backpack with a sack lunch, snacks, and drinking water. This group hike will follow a 4-mile trail, considered moderate in difficulty, with mostly flat terrain with some inclines. In addition to hiking, the group will learn about water filtration, backpack stove options and the area’s natural resource management techniques.

Gist Ranch CA is rich in natural communities. Spring and fen areas are populated with wildflowers in the summer and provide habitat for salamanders, frogs and other wildlife. Dolomite glades surrounded by savanna occur frequently on the ridges and on south and west facing slopes on the area. The area has quality habitat for deer, turkey, and quail.

“We’ll have a chance to talk about the habitat we see along the hike and how it’s managed,” Mills said.

All participants will meet at Gist Ranch Shooting Range, before going to the trailhead.

“Once people experience hiking, they will see what a great activity it is and how being outdoors in nature can reduce the stresses of everyday life,” Mills said.

Gist Ranch CA is in Texas County, approximately five miles west of Summersville and 14 miles east of Houston.

More information about Gist Ranch CA can be found at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zdz.

To register for the hiking and backpacking program, and to find more information, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZAg.