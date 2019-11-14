MAC Grant Workshop in Springfield November 20

A grant workshop will be held in Springfield on Wednesday, Nov. 20, sponsored by the Missouri Arts Council. The free two-hour workshop covers essential information on Missouri Arts Council grants, both Annual and Express (except for Arts Education), for Fiscal Year 2021 (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021).

The grants are available for Missouri-based and tax-exempt organizations, and these workshops provide information on how to apply and improve a grant application.

The session will explain who is eligible to apply; what the Missouri Arts Council funds; what grant programs are available; how the application and panel processes work; how to prepare support materials; and how to strategically address narrative questions.

The workshop takes place on Wednesday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Springfield Regional Arts Council, 411 N. Sherman Parkway. Bring business cards and brochures if available, and join your colleagues at 9:30 a.m. to network.

For more information, contact Assistant Director Kathleen Morrissey, 314-340-7539, 866-407-4752 toll-free main line, or kathleen.morrissey@ltgov.mo.gov.

FY2021 is from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. FY2021 is an on-year for these grant programs: Arts Education, Dance, Organizations of Color, Theater, and Visual Arts. Grants are available only to organizations, not to individuals.