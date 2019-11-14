MAC Cross Country Wins National Title

(Park Hills)–In their first-ever attempt, Mineral Area College’s (MAC) Men’s Cross Country team won the NJCAA Division III National Championship on Saturday, November 2, in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Head Coach Steve Davis, who previously led Potosi High School to seven state titles, has quickly turned the Cardinals into a national champion, ending the 8-year reign of Harper College (IL). This was just the second season for MAC’s cross country team.

Ten MAC student-athletes competed in the meet, which had over 40 junior colleges from throughout the United States participating. The men’s team, who each ran their best races of the season, included: Alex Ahrens, Jacob Arnold, Dylan Cisne, Donovan Denslow, Wyatt Elliott, Collin Jenkins, Bryce Mings, and Sam Toppins.

Three of the “Running Cardinals” placed in the top 15 overall in the race and earned All-American honors. They were freshman Donovan Denslow-3rd, freshman Wyatt Elliott-4th, and freshman Jacob Arnold-9th.

Two MAC women also competed in the meet. Hailey Cortez and Nani Brewington both finished their freshman cross country campaigns running their fastest races of the season, with Cortez narrowly missing an All-American spot by placing 18th.

Complete Mineral Area Cross Country results for the National Meet were as follows:

Men’s 8K:

Donovan Denslow

3rd-26:43

Wyatt Elliott

4th-26:51

Jacob Arnold

9th-27:16

Sam Toppins

22nd-28:00

Dylan Cisne

27th-28:20

Alex Ahrens

45th-29:09

Bryce Mings

77th-29:54

Women’s 5K:

Hailey Cortez

18th-21:19

Nani Brewington

30th-22:19

For more information on MAC cross country, contact Coach Steve Davis at sdavis@MineralArea.edu. Learn more about Mineral Area College at MineralArea.edu.