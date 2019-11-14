Lt. Gov. Kehoe Announces Passport Challenge Winners

MISSOURI – Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe has announced the Lieutenant Governor’s 2019 Missouri State Parks Passport Challenge winners:

Grand Prize: Mark Snyder of Kansas City, Mo.;

2nd Place: Amanda Hoeckel of Pevely, Mo.;

3rd Place: Gary Gan of Mountain Grove, Mo.

“Congratulations to Mark Snyder, Amanda Hoekel and Gary Gan on winning the Passport Challenge,” Kehoe said. “It was great to partner with Missouri State Parks for this challenge. I look forward to future challenges that allow Missourians and visitors alike to showcase our great state.”

Announced in May, the Lieutenant Governor’s 2019 Missouri State Parks Passport Challenge was created to encourage Missourians and visitors to participate in a unique Missouri State Parks experience while Lieutenant Governor Kehoe traveled to several state parks for constituent outreach this past summer.

