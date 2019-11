Lowell Porter, 91, Ava, Missouri, departed this life at his home near Ava, on November 19, 2019. He was born March 3, 1928 in Jackson, Michigan.

At his request he is being cremated. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 at Girdner Church on P Highway.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.