Looking Backwards

25 years ago

The community nativity was erected just north of the junction of Highways 5 and 14. The site and electricity for the lighting is provided by Lavon Carter of Ava Beverage. The workers who erected the scene are Darrell Guill, Troy Herd, Wilma Hutchison, Curby Welch, Gabe Fossett and Dean Guill.

Missouri hunters killed an unprecedented 162,120 deer during the modern firearms deer season, thanks to a combination of favorable weather and strong deer population.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies eradicated 228,233 marijuana plants and arrested 60 people.

Bonita Stafford and her sons Junior Stafford of Springfield and Tony and Chia Stafford of Holt Summitt, MO had Thanksgiving dinner at the Baldknobber’s Cafe in Branson.

Doshia Miller celebrated her 90th birthday with 93 relatives and friends at the Ava Lions Club building.

Ava’s Lady Bears jumped out to an 18-0 lead here Monday night and then beat Willow Springs 79-47. The Ava girls will travel to Salem to play in the Cabool tournament on Monday night as the top-seeded team.

This week’s Friday Night Music program will be a jam session held in the former Sears building just off the square. All musicians are invited to join in.

The Manure Management Workshop is planned at Mountain Grove on December 8.

In at least 16 southwest Missouri counties, Old MacDonald still has a farm but he’s getting older. The average age of farm operators in the 16 counties has risen from 53.3 to 54.2.

Four adults and two juveniles are in custody and other arrests are pending as local authorities continue their investigation into a major burglary racket. A large cache of stolen merchandise, ranging from liquor to clothing has been recovered.

50 years ago

Boy Scouts Ronnie Dye and Jeff Farris found a tool box valued at over $100 while hiking. The tool box, which contained a sabre saw and several tools, was stolen from the Marvin Barnes Company three months ago.

Lloyd Nance of Ava killed a 10-point buck on the opening day of the deer season.

Robert Eubanks of General Telephone Company stated that a proposed change in rate structure will lower the cost of service for some local subscribers while there will be a small increase in some and no change for others.

Kris and Philip Norman spent the weekend with their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Sellers.

An early morning fire caused an estimated $27,000 damage to the Hale Hardware Co. The entire contents of hardware and appliances were destroyed or damaged and the building was extensively damaged. The Ava Volunteer Fire Department battled the blaze for two hours.

The Better Homemakers Club met with Mrs. Alfred St. Clair for a covered dish dinner. Roll call was answered by 13 members.

Several attended the party at Mrs. Viola Hall’s Thursday night.

Junior high cheerleaders were chosen at the Dora school. They are: Linda Hartman, Susan Grisham, Judy Hieger, Sandie Sheppard, Donna Reed, Kathy Osborn and Jackie Adams.

Scouts Douglas Watson, Kyle Moore and Junior Fleetwood have been awarded their Tenderfoot badges.

Mrs. Harvey R. (Ruth) Heltman received the first annual “Nursing Home Volunteer of the Year” award for her volunteer work at Chastain’s of Des Peres, a St. Louis County nursing home.

The Douglas County Herald is 84 years today. The Herald is the oldest business establishment in Ava.

Eight Ava women, members of Delta Kappa Gamma attended a luncheon meeting on Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Cabool.

Mrs. Thompson returned to Ava Friday evening accompanied by her sister, Mrs. Edith Thompson, who will be her guest one month.

U.S. Air Force Sergeant Rodney C. Evans, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Evans, Ava, has arrived for duty at Tyndall AFT, Fla.

School lunch menu for Thursday: Chopped pork, buttered lima beans, lettuce leaf, applesauce, hot rolls and butter, milk.

Youth for Christ met Friday with Roger Sutherland as the speaker.

Lyle Pettit, chairman of the Douglas County Savings Bonds Committee, announced that U.S. Savings Bonds and Freedom Shares sold in the county during October totaled $12,918.

Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Curry attended and Agri-Business Conference held at Howard Johnson’s in Springfield.

Tickets went on sale this week for the Billy Graham film, “The Restless Ones.”

The Junior Guild Girls of the Ava General Baptist Church had a regular meeting Thursday night in the home of their sponsor, Mrs. Dorothy Tedder.

Do it now, it will give you more time the rest of the day to correct it.

Colonel Mike Hockaday, super-intendant of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, urged parents to show their children a good example in the way they drive.

Mrs. Gladys B. Steward hosted the Ava Fortnightly Club meeting Thursday evening. The ladies played a few rounds of bridge. Mrs. Ben Callaway was the high scorer and Miss Una Ellison was the low scorer.

75 years ago

The Ava school district received approval from ODT this week for a new 48-passenger school bus, to be operated on route nine, serving the Gentryville-Richville communities.

Members of the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce are to meet tonight for a dinner and discussion on a soils conservation program.

Work has started on route O, farm-to-market highway in the western part of Douglas County.

Mrs. Laura Nall received a telegram from the War Department today telling of the death of her son, Private Otis Nall, who was serving with the 117th Infantry Division of the First Army in Germany.

Outstanding participation of students and teachers in the purchase of war stamps and bonds gave Ava public schools the privilege of flying a “Minute Man” flag during the month of December.

Someone – I don’t know who – sends me a booklet called “A Guide to Desirable Living.” I suppose they thought I needed it.

For a second year, Missouri radio listeners can enjoy the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, sponsored by the Missouri Brewers Association.

The highway patrol says carbon monoxide is the hidden cause of many traffic accidents. Make sure the exhaust system on your car is leak-proof.

Roy Griffin sold his cafe north of the square to Mr. and Mrs. Owen Mackey, who are now operating it.

The record stands at 7 amphibious invasions in that many months for Coast Guardsman Billy J. Johnson of Smallett, MO at Leyte Island in the Philippines.

Mrs. Vera Massey of Blanche entertained a few school girls in compliment to Miss Peggy Berry’s twelfth birthday.

Carl Ray went Monday to training camp. Sunday a number of relatives and friends gathered at his home for a going-away dinner in his honor.

This community’s annual phone meeting was held Saturday afternoon in the Andy Moritz home. This party line has been in operation since 1907.

The intensified pace of fighting on all fronts tells consumers the story of home front supplies. Shortages must continue indefinitely.

Mrs. Wilma J. Reynolds was appointed as agent for the county court to execute deeds for Douglas county.

V. R. Wilson received word that his son, Private First Class Robert Wilson landed safely “somewhere in England.”

Mr. and Mrs. Walter Cook sold their cafe on the northeast corner of the square to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Durham. The cafe is closed for remodeling, but will open for business Saturday.

Mrs. Boone Norman Jr, who has spent the past 5 weeks in San Diego, California returned to Ava Monday evening.

100 Years Ago

School was dismissed Thursday for Thanksgiving. However, there will be no holiday given on Friday, as is the usual custom.

Mrs. E. S. Latsbaugh, wife of the prosperous merchant of this city, died at her home this morning from typhoid fever.

J. H. Robinett drove his car into Hunter creek near Lake Crystal in an attempt to ford the creek. The engine flooded and he came to a standstill not far from the bank.

Dr. Sheppard, geologist, of Springfield, says there is no hope for finding oil in any of the Central Ozark region.

More than fifty car loads of big red apples have been shipped from Seymour this year.

The embargo on shipments of cattle, horses, sheep and all live stock except hogs, will continue until a supply of coal can be received.

With the best interest of the babies of our city at heart we kindly urge parents to cooperate with us in the matter of half day sessions for the primary room.

Dr. and Mrs. W. S. Calhoun, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Calhoun and son Frank of Norwood motored to Ava Sunday afternoon, returning the same day.

Mr. and Mrs. Willard Noll are the proud parents of a fine baby boy.

Attorney General Palmer has fixed the price of sugar to the American people at 18 cents per pound.

Thrift is more than the instinct of the dog that buries the bone he can’t eat now. It is frugality, prudence, economy, industry and prosperity.

Judge Jno. T. Moore and son Ross of Ozark passed through Ava this week on the way to Gainesville to attend circuit court.

Miss Eula Norman has resigned her position as accounting clerk at the Ava post office. Mrs. Mathis is filling the vacancy.

Nellie Baker was absent from school the first part of the week on account of sickness.

Thanksgiving Day an old fashioned Thanksgiving dinner will be given at Whites Creek school house. Teacher, Mrs. Yandell, especially hopes to meet all the patrons of the district on that day.

Just one 25 cent Thrift Stamp after another will build a fortune or a hospital.

P. W. Thompson, a Holy Roller preacher was convicted for stealing $100 from a blind man and given a sentence of two years in the state prison.

Poplar Bluff, MO, will provide a landing station for airplanes passing that way.

The Greer Spring near Alton, MO is said to be the largest spring in the world, having a flow of 42,000 cubic feet per minute.

J. F. Holestine of this city bought an 80 acre farm four miles south of Springfield. He stated this week that he would perhaps retire from the mercantile business here to the farm sometime.

County Clerk E. C. Bunch has issued 415 hunters’ licenses. This compares with a total last year of 196.

125 Years ago

James Matt Aubery, the young man who achieved fame by eloping with and marrying the fifth daughter of Chief Justice Fuller of the U.S. Supreme Court has disappeared from the Southern hotel here, leaving a bill of $63.73.

Clay county ships ‘possums to Minnesota.

Justice Gobbie of Houston has the reputation of having married more people than any other man in South Missouri. A few days ago he joined together in matrimony his 90th couple.

Thomas C. Fletcher was the first native born governor of Missouri.

Lafayette county had its first annual poultry show at which about 600 birds flocked together.

Our merchants are beginning to display their holiday goods.

Mr. Hailey put a new tin roof on part of his hotel.

If the judge can get around to it, thirty-five couples will be divorced at the next term of the circuit court in Joplin.

Dr. J. H. Murray reports Mr. Miller of this city, who has been sick with a fever for the past month, is improving.

Mr. Beck, who lately came here from Kansas, bought a farm 4 1/2 miles East of Ava and moved onto it last Tuesday. We suppose the next thing we hear will be of his marriage.

Dock Tepe was tried before Esq. Miller of Walls Twp. on a charge of disturbing the peace of Mrs. Mary Tucker’s family and was fined $1.00 and costs.

Eighty acres of hills in Camden county were recently traded for a yoke of oxen.

A young man sued to recover an engagement ring that he had given to a young woman, who, after accepting the ring, recanted the engagement. The judge decided that it must be returned or else the recipient must fulfill the conditions under which it was presented.

The harp is the latest musical fad and Missouri girls are thoroughly up-to-date.

The Indiana Supreme court has declared the fee laws of that state unconstitutional. It would be a good thing if such laws were so declared in all states.

T. B. Bullene, the merchant prince of Kansas City, died in Kansas City last Tuesday of brights disease.

The 8 year old daughter of Ben Holt was thrown from a horse on Monday and sustained a dislocation of the left humerus at the shoulder joint. Dr. Hailey of Ava was called in and reduced the dislocation.

Collector J. W. Singleton says taxes are being paid better then for many years.

Last Saturday was Teachers day in Ava.

W. H. Kolb was commissioned a Notary Public.

Clarence and James Moulton, brothers, left their homes to attend an A. P. A. meeting and have not been heard from since.

George Thomas of Carthage carries his joke around in a sling. He was preparing to place a firecracker under Mike Torphey to scare him and the thing went off too soon, hence his wounded hand.

A Nodaway county man worth $20,000 was sent to the state penitentiary for two years for forging a check for $90.

The Rev. F. J. Swift of the Catholic church, who left Sedalia 20 years ago, owing money, recently returned and paid up.