Local Youth Orchestra In Concert Nov. 24

The Southern Ozarks Youth Orchestra is presenting a concert entitled, “Haydn Mozart at the Star” on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3:00 p.m. at the Star Theater in Willow Springs.

This amazing group of 35 young musicians was organized by Director Danyal Sallee five years ago, and is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council. At that time the average age of a member was 10 years old, and today, it is 15. Over 90% of the original members are still performing with the orchestra.

Four members of the group were recently selected for the first violin section of the Western Regional Honors Orchestra at Southwest Baptist University.

“They have grown up together playing music,” says Director Danyal Sallee.

The upcoming program is “Haydn Mozart at the Star” and the title is a play on the names of those two famous composers.

Members of the orchestra are from West Plains, Willow Springs, Pomona, Mountain Grove, Ava, and Mountain Home, Arkansas. The group is conducted by Heath Rhodes, and Director Danyal Sallee.

Three adult members, Carrie Jankowski, Brandy Taylor, and Karen Bates-Crouch also assist with the program.

The Southern Ozarks Youth Orchestra is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council and fully funded through donations from local patrons. For more information on the Willow Springs Arts Council and its many activities, check out our website at www.willowspringsartscouncil.org or visit us on Facebook.

Tickets are available at the door with a cost of $7 for adults; children under 12 are free of charge.