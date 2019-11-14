Local VFW, Auxiliary Express Thanks to Community

Russel T. Scott Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Post 5993 and Auxiliary hosted a community thank you and Veterans Service Officer event Sunday, Nov. 10, at the gazebo on the Ava Square.

Mayor Burley Loftin and VFW State Commander Troy Williams kicked off the festivities with welcoming remarks.

Throughout the afternoon, State Commander Troy Williams, a certified VFW VA Service Officer, and Jim Juergens, VFW Veterans Service Officer from the Poplar Bluff Veterans Administration Clinic were on hand to assist veterans with questions and process claims.

Ava VFW Post 5993 Commander Josh Swainston and Junior Vice Commander Melinda McGee facilitated a dignified Flag Retirement Ceremony, with several unserviceable flags being retired. Local Cub Scout and Girl Scout troops also participated in the ceremony.