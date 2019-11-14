Local Veterans Recognized for Service

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild, and Quilts of Valor (QOV) Foundation, hosted a special event to recognize 21 local veterans.

During the afternoon ceremony, each veteran was presented with a quilt in recognition of their service and sacrifice to our country.

The quilts were made by The Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild, along with other local quilters, and presented by the Springfield QOV group. WWII veteran Guy Scott, age 100, was first to receive a special quilt. Other veterans recognized served in Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm, with up to 30 years of service.

Anyone interested in participating in making a quilt of Valor for the next presentation, please contact Dogwood Quilting or a guild member. The Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild meets at Dogwood Quilting, the second Thursday evening each month, 5:30 p.m.

Veterans were nominated by members of the local quilt guild.