Local Veterans Recognized for Service

Twenty-one local veterans were recognized by the Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild and Quilts of Valor Foundation on November 3, in Ava, Mo. The military men and women honored for service to our country are shown above, front row, l to r, Howard Freeman, Guy Scott, Donnie Davis, Bernard Holstine and Charles Robinson; back row, from left, Jack Hutchison, Irving Reynolds, Vern Deatherage, Dale Duckworth, Linda Duncan, Anita Madche, Pete Proctor, Lyndell King, Russell Hunt, Jerry Garrison, Tom Hicks, Dick Thomas, Tom Williams, David “Mutt” Stone, James Johnson, and Bill Henry. Photos courtesy of Mary Hale

On Sunday, Nov. 3, the Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild, and Quilts of Valor (QOV) Foundation, hosted a special event to recognize 21 local veterans.

Veteran Linda Duncan is standing in front of one of the quilts on display.

During the afternoon ceremony, each veteran was presented with a quilt in recognition of their service and sacrifice to our country.  

The quilts were made by The Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild, along with other local quilters, and presented by the Springfield QOV group.  WWII veteran Guy Scott, age 100, was first to receive a special quilt.  Other veterans recognized served in Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm, with up to 30 years of service.  

Anyone interested in participating in making a quilt of Valor for the next presentation, please contact Dogwood Quilting or a guild member.  The Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild meets at Dogwood Quilting, the second Thursday evening each month, 5:30 p.m. 

Veterans were nominated by members of the local quilt guild. 

