Little Creek- Ruby Satterfield

This November 7th is a cold, blustery day making me know that winter is upon us. I do not like winter, but am happy to experience another one. At least so far I have been well and able to get around. I got to enjoy another chili cook off.

I’m making plans to have Thanksgiving with friends and family at Greg & Karen’s with my family and Norma’s, Greg’s mom’s, family. Both families go back a long way and we always include a dear friend, Peggy Adkison. Greg is preparing the turkeys and we bring delicious side dishes, always plentiful. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.

I begin my writing with sad news from the Satterfield family. We lost Clint, Christine’s son, this week from heart failure. We all loved and appreciated Clint for being kind and helpful. Clint had a tender heart and I loved him always as he did me. The family will miss a sweet member of the family and I request prayer for the family that God will give them peace and will be with them with Hie redeeming power. RIP sweet grandson, which is how I thought of him.

I talked to my sister Jean this morning. She said Robyn Tetrick, her daughter, with Kendra and babies visited Saturday. And Jean & Jamie visited Sunday with Mike & Vickie & our sister Jo in Ava. They enjoyed the visit very much.

She told me Autumn, her great granddaughter, killed a 9 point buck the first day of youth season. She killed it out of Jim’s deer stand, making it extra special.

Autumn and Hannah Collins spent Sunday night with Jim & Jean.

Luna Belle White, Jim Frye’s sister, went home from the new rest home in Rogersville. Luna Belle enjoyed her stay there and got acquainted with all 15 patients presently there. There will be more as it goes along.

Wanda Huffman shared an experience that they wanted me to write up, but I didn’t write it down so will do later. My short-term memory is very bad.

We had a good day at Club.

Last week I wrote of an era in Ozark County history that is long gone. But for us who lived it, it was a magical time never to be forgotten. I promised it would be continued, so I will attempt to relive with you that time in my life that I am so thankful to have experienced. We had a merry time remembering times at Clark School when five of my students visited me last week.

I look back and realize the full value of life lived then and I feel honored to have contributed to a time in our history when home, church, and school collaborated to instill morality, integrity and worthwhile human traits in our children.

Schools and churches in my time were used as places for coming together in a spirit of cooperation and love.

I luxuriate in memories of life lived long ago, as scenes from those 16 years attending and teaching at Clark School bridge the years. Those were enchanted times, with no locked doors; when you could trust you children with their elders; when they could play until dark with no adult supervision. It was a time of imaginative play with stilts, a paddle & wheel, elaborate play houses, marbles and games of stink base. ante over, mumblie peg, and many more.

Kids today are very different and very savvy, but they will never know the joy of the first warm day when you could go barefooted to school. The $100 Nike’s would have been kicked off, way back when Nike’s didn’t matter.

If kids today had nothing but a rope and tire in a tree from which to swing, a ball & bat, and teachers & parents to instill kindness at its best – and with no class distinction– we should wonder if there would be no bullying and no need for school counseling and no teen suicides.

Our country superintendent regularly visited each school to see if his teachers were doing what they were charged to do. Ours was Everett Herd, well loved by all the students.

Under his rule and the good teachers he supervised, no child was ever “left behind.”

Our school house (100 years old) is still standing and the students who fondly remember their years at Clark are happy to know it is as good as new; a symbol of bygone days and ways.

Soon all the 90+ school houses will be gone, as will those of us who learned and taught our lessons there. But, as long as one or two still dot the landscape and a few of us tell of times past and school days back then, we find there are still lessons to be learned from those long ago, wonderful days.

Greetings to all my readers and friends, and wishes for happy memories.