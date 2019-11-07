Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Greetings from Little Creek on this frosty winter morning. Where did Fall go? The trees are still green. Some were beautiful, however.

I had a very good and productive week, with Joe and I having two rooms almost completely clean and rearranged. I now have another guest bedroom and everything in the utility room cleaned, shelf by shelf.

And special news of a joyful and too soon gone day on Thursday the 31st. My sweet little girl from long ago, Patsy Jones, planned a day with her brothers and sisters to visit me. They were my students in a one-room school, Clark, in the 50’s and I hadn’t seen them since except Patsy, Eileen and Gene. The rest were Judy, who was in the 1st and 2nd grades, and Veryl, whom I wouldn’t have known him being slim, older with different color of hair, and no longer quiet but a personality change. He remembered times, details, and is very outgoing and funny. I was so happy to get reacquainted. He told me I ruined him for Ava High. He got sent to the principle for contradicting his English teacher on how to diagram a sentence, I believe. He told her Ruby didn’t teach it that way and they argued. The principle came back to the room with him and told the teacher Veryl was right. Veryl also told her he read Lorna Doone and she told him it was a college level book and hard to read. In other words, she didn’t believe him. He told me he already knew all that was being taught. I certainly appreciate the compliments.

And the oldest, Eileen, I spent time with a few years ago, going places with her and Ruth, her daughter, and my daughter-in-law. We had so much fun when she lived a few miles west of me. She now lives with another daughter, Cindy. Eileen also paid me a very dear compliment.

Then there’s Patsy, my pet, which we both kept quiet. She spent nights with me and was a special little sweet-heart. Then she moved to Arizona when she got out of school, and I’d run into her at Walmart once in a while when she came home for a few days. I’ve always loved Patsy and she takes the Douglas County Herald and has all of her Arizona life. She keeps my items.

And Gene lived in California and now lives near Ava. He remembers some school mates in Ava High and we all reminisced school days at Clark where I taught for eight years until we consolidated in 1957. I had two children then, so I drew out my retirement money and raised three more kids and milked 80+ Holstein cows for 30+ years. But, I hold dear my years of teaching and the kids whom I hope I made a difference in their lives.

I will write of life and time in one-room schools back then in a special era gone. The people who lived those times were blessed indeed. I find myself feeling sorry for the kids of today who miss out on simpler experiences and times of home-made toys and outdoor fun; but I’m sure they would say they feel sorry for the kids of back then.

I have a book of schools in Ozark, with contributions from the teachers. The title is “Lard Buckets And Paper Pokes’,” edited by Susan Amyx Ault & Janet Ebrite Taber. They wrote in the introduction: “Looking back, it seems that miraculous things happened in the schools, things worth remembering and recording. We hope you’ll enjoy taking this mind-journey back to a time that no longer exists, except in memory.”

I was privileged to share this long-ago time, never to be forgotten, as teacher for eight years at Clark School, beginning in 1948 until consolidation in 1957.

As I look back I realize the full value of life lived then, and I feel honored to have contributed in a time when school, church and home collaborated to instill morality, integrity, and worthwhile human traits in our children.

Teachers stressed discipline and fundamentals. The kids learned to read and didn’t advance until they did. They memorized multiplication tables and learned to write cursive. Students didn’t pass from 8th grade until they passed a test to be sure they had learned their lessons well. Everett Herd was our beloved county superintendent and he regularly visited each school (90 all told) and sat in on classes to see if his teachers were doing what they were charged to do. He supervised the tests and gave each student a grade.

Soon the old school houses will be gone, as well as those of us who learned and taught the lessons there. But, as long as one or two still dot the landscape and some of us tell of time past and school days back then, we will find there are still lessons to be learned from those long-ago, wonderful days.