Legal- Skyline School Election Notice

School Election Notice

Skyline R-2 School District has three openings for the Board of Education for a term of three years each at the April 7, 2020 elections. The opening date for candidates to file for these positions is Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Candidates may file during regular business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the school office. The closing date for filing is January 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Please note that the school office will be closed December 23, 2019, through January 6, 2020, for the Christmas Holiday.