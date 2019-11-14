Legal Notice: Sheriff’s Sale

SHERIFF’S SALE

Sheila Miller v. Sharon Skaggs

By virtue and authority of an Execution, in Douglas County Circuit Court, Case Number 14DG-PR00023, issued from the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, returnable on July 24, 2019, and to me, as Sheriff, directed and delivered, in favor of Defendants Danny Porter, Jody Porter, and Candyce Porter, and against Defendant Sharon Skaggs, I have levied upon and seized all the right, title, interest, and estate of said Defendant, in and to the following described real estate, situated in Douglas County, Missouri, to wit:

The SE 1/4 NE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 25, Range 14.

The S 1/2 SW 1/4 of Section 30, Township 25, Range 14.

That part of the N 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 31, Township 25, Range 14, lying north of Missouri State Highway N, as now located, except for the portion thereof described as follows: Beginning at a point on the North right of way line of Missouri State Highway N, as now located 3.5 feet west of the North – South centerline of Section 31, Township 25, Range 14, thence North 100 feet, thence East 3.5 feet to said center line, thence South along said centerline to the North right of way line of said Highway N, as now located, thence West along said north right of way line to the point of beginning, all in Douglas County, Missouri,

and I will on December 9, 2019, between the hours of nine o’clock a.m. and five o’clock p.m. of that day, to wit: at two o’clock p.m. at the East door of the County Court House in Ava, Douglas County, Missouri, sell at public venue, for cash, to the highest bidder, all the right, title, interest and estate of the above named Defendant Sharon Skaggs, in and to said real estate, to satisfy and execution and costs.

Sale to commence at 2:00 p.m.

Dated: 10/29/2019

Chris Degase

Sheriff of Douglas County, Missouri

