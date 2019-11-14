Legal Notice: Douglas County Health Dept Accepting Bids

The Douglas County Health Department Board of Trustees will accept bids on removal of existing fence, cleanup of fence row and installing privacy fence until December 4th, 2019 at 12:00p.m. The Board of Trustees will meet in Regular session on December 5th and will review all bids during this meeting. They have the right to refuse any and all bids. Contact Valerie Reese at the Douglas County Health Department, 603 Springfield Road, Ava, Missouri for more information.

