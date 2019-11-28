Legal Notice- Board of Education Candidates

Notice

is hereby given to the qualified voters of the Ava R-I School District of Ava, MO that three members will be elected to the Board of Education for a term of three years each at the April 7, 2020 election.

All Board members should have an interest in the welfare and education opportunities of students, a desire to honestly represent the public and the commitment to be a good steward of taxpayer resources. All persons interested in serving on the Ava R-I School District Board of Education, whether elected or appointed, will meet all legal requirements for candidates in School Board elections, including the following:

Be a citizen of the United States of America. Mo. Const. art. VII, ‘ 8; ‘ 162.291, RSMo. Be a resident taxpayer of the Ava R-I School District. ‘ 162.291, RSMo. Have resided in Missouri for a minimum of one year immediately preceding the election, if elected. Mo. Const. art. VII, ‘ 8; ‘ 162.291, RSMo. Be at least 24 years of age. ‘ 162.291, RSMo. Not be delinquent in the payment of any state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on their place of residence. If the candidate is a past or present corporate officer of any fee office, the candidate verifies that office does not owe any taxes to the state. The candidate understands that they are required by law to file an affidavit stating these facts with the Missouri Department of Revenue. ‘ 115.306, RSMo. Have not been found guilty of nor have pled guilty to a felony under the federal laws of the United States of America or to a felony under Missouri law or an offense committed in another state that would be considered a felony in Missouri. ‘ 115.306, RSMo. Not registered or required to be registered as a sex offender pursuant to Missouri law. ‘ 162.014, RSMo. Have filed, or the treasurer of any existing candidate committee has filed, all required campaign disclosure reports with the Missouri Ethics Commission, when applicable, for all previous elections in which they were candidates. ‘ 130.071, RSMo.

The opening date for candidates to file for these positions is December 17, 2019, 8:00 AM. Candidates may file during regular business hours; 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM at the district administration office located 303 Martin Avenue; ballot placement is “first come, first serve basis as filed.” The closing date for filing is January 21, 2020, 5:00 PM. The office will be closed December 23 – January 1, 2020 for the Christmas Holidays and may be closed at other times due to inclement weather.