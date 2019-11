In the Circuit Court of Douglas, Missouri

In re: Buffy Jannine Whittier, Petitioner

Case Number: 19DG-0000196

Division Number: 2

Request for Publication after Judgment of Change of Name for Adult Individual

To whom it may concern: Notice is hereby given that by an order of the Circuit of the County of Douglas, Missouri, Division No. 1, Case No. 19DG-0000196, made entered on the record on 11/13/2019, the name of

Buffy Jannine Whittier

was changed to

Buffy Jannine Homer.