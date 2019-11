John Hamilton, 85, of Ava, Missouri, departed this life at his home near Ava, on November 18, 2019. He was born August 6, 1936 in Moberly, Missouri.

A visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel. No further service is planned at this time.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.