Thelma Jo Stephens, 84, of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on November 1, 2019 at her home following a short illness.

Jo was born March 10, 1935 in Trail, Mo. in Ozark County to George Washington and Maggie (Hicks) Pool.

On June 19,1954, Jo and John Stephens were united in marriage at Ava, Mo. and to this union they were blessed with two children, Max and Lisa. They recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary.

Jo was a 1954 graduate of Dora High School. She retired from Ava Walmart in the fabric department after 14 years. She often spoke of her time at Hagale Industries as well. Jo was a Christian and attended Life Church in Ava where she taught Sunday School for many years. Jo was a talented guitar player, playing and singing with Bessie, Jewell and Kay. She was known for her love and pride for her grandchildren and her ornery sense of humor. You literally never knew what might come out of her mouth, but it was guaranteed to make you smile. Jo enjoyed bowling, sewing and watching jeopardy. She also enjoyed playing cards with her family, especially when she was winning at pitch.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, seven siblings, Hazel Bushong, Gene Pool, “Buck” Pool, Glen Pool, Benny Pool, Midge Berry, and Irene Strong.

Jo is survived by her loving husband, John of 65 years, two children, Max Stephens and wife, Kathy of Fordland, MO and Lisa Hensley of Hartville, MO, four grandchildren, Lana Stephens, Eric Stephens, Jordan (Hensley) & Frank Lada and Seth & Laken Hensley, two sisters, Veda Bushong of Ava and Juanita Kazenske of Silvis, IL and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.

Funeral services for Jo were Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Eaton Cemetery in Trail, MO in Ozark County.

Visitation was Thursday, Nov. 7th from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating is Pastor James Hathcock and Rev. Robert Roberts. Eulogies will be given by her son, Max Stephens and granddaughter, Lana Stephens. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering or to the Eaton Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.