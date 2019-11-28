Increased Water Releases from White River Dams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District will begin increasing releases from Bull Shoals and Norfork dams on Nov. 28 as downstream regulating stages are set to increase Dec. 1.

Landowners should prepare for a 21-foot regulating stage at Newport, a 31-foot stage at Augusta and 21-foot stage at Georgetown from Dec. 1 to April 14. These are normal regulating stages for this time of year.

The Corps will maintain these stages until the flood storage is evacuated from the upper White River Lakes.

For more information on the White River System plan of operation please visit our Water Management website at http://www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil/.