Heart of the Ozarks – Connie Burris & Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. It has been a while since I have written the news from our home, but I will try and make it up to everyone.

Our residents handed out candy to over 300 Trick or Treaters from Lions, Princes, zombies, space hero’s and lots of cute kids. We enjoyed our night handing out candy to the children of our community. It was a very fun time watching our residents trying to guess what each child was dressed up like. We ran out of candy around 7:30 p.m.

The first of November we started a new activity at night, called “Movie Night with Chris” and it has been every popular. Chris is a very good resident volunteer.

The Goodhope Band was hear on November 4th picking and singing the afternoon away. We really enjoyed the singing.

This month birthdays are Willie Hickson, Beulah Duncan, Mary Blakey, Fern Bishop and Chris Lundin.

This month Sunday afternoon church services were: Skyline Full Gospel Church on November 3rd, and Sandy Church on the 10th with the Music Group Shine preforming

After the service, the residents had a ball with LeaAnn’s grandbaby.

November 17th is Mt. Zion Church and on November 24th it is Gentry Church.

We have wonderful bingo callers around our home, they are awesome. Our residents really enjoy playing bingo.

Another resident, Robbie Stephenson, has been doing the nails for our residents.

Larry and Patsy Moore are here on Sunday morning with Sunday School. Our residents enjoy the lessons.

It is a dreary day here. With the snow/sleet mixture, our band for the birthday party canceled, so we are winging it by changing up our schedule.

Kylan and Brooklyn volunteer today helping out in several different departments. We were glad to have them.

This afternoon we will be honoring our Veterans: Carl Ray, Charles Robinson, Carl Sievert, Chris Lundin, Delano Thorpe, Arley Price, Guy Scott, Leonard Kenning and Albert Branson.

On November 3rd we took Charles Robinson and Guy Scott to the Quilt of Valor award, Forty Veterans were awarded quilts and afterward there was a party for the veterans. We appreciated being a part of the awards and our Veterans were thrilled with the quilts.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.