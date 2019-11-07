Hometown Hustle

The Ava Cross Country team held the Ava Invitational on Monday, October 28th, at the Ava Country Club. The team appreciates the Ava Country Club along with Larry and Debbie Chance for allowing use of their properties for the race. The three Cross Country seniors and their parents were recognized before the races and they include: Eden Little, Kennedy Meyer, and Ethan Tucker. There were eleven total schools in attendance including: Ava, Bradleyville, Chadwick, Dora, Houston, Liberty, Lutie, Mountain Grove, Plato, Salem, and Sparta. Varsity runners competed in a 5K (3.1 mile) race. Junior Varsity and Junior High runners competed in a 1.5 mile race. Medals were awarded to the top 10 finishers in each Varsity race and in each Junior High race. Sparta won the girls Varsity race, and Salem won the boys Varsity race. The results for the Ava runners are as follows:

Varsity Girls (23 competitors):

Eden Little – 2nd – 23:23 (Medal)

Kennedy Meyer – 9th – 26:07 (Medal)

Taylor Long – 14th – 29:36

Rebekah Evans – 17th – 31:36

Junior Varsity Girls:

Hannah Evans – 2nd – 15:23

Junior High Girls (20 competitors):

Mallory Melton – 2nd – 10:58 (Medal)

Autumn Baldwin – 10th – 14:03 (Medal)

Alexis Emrick – 13th – 14:12

Varsity Boys (33 competitors):

Dathan Kilgore – 7th – 19:39 (Medal)

Caden Prock – 19th – 21:42

Tyler Brooke – 24th – 23:41

Ethan Tucker – 25th – 23:51

Junior Varsity Boys:

Andrew Clevenhagen – 5th – 13:51

Junior High Boys (22 competitors):

Isaac Dalton – 3rd – 10:43 (Medal)

Maddox Wade – 5th – 10:56 (Medal)

Peyton Loveland – 12th – 12:20