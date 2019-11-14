Heifer Buyers at Kirksville SMS Sale Get Free Trucking for Volume Buys

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Beef herd replacements bought at the Show-Me-Select heifer sale, Nov. 22, at Kirksville, may be trucked to new homes for free.

“Free trucking is a first this year,” says sale manager Zac Erwin. Herd owners selling in the sale give the perk to attract bidders.

Benefits go to those buying 10 or more heifers. Heifers will be hauled free up to 100 miles. An extra charge takes heifers farther.

“Within the circle there’s no truck charge,” says Erwin, a University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist in Kirksville.

The sale is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Kirksville Livestock LLC, 24295 Benton Road.

Heifers consigned for sale at Kirksville are down to 105 head this year, Erwin says. “What lacks in quantity we make up for in quality.”

Advance sign-up shows mostly Angus with a few Hereford crosses. Heifers are black or black whiteface bred to proven Angus bulls. Many are bred AI, which gives access to top sires in a breed.

Preliminary catalogs for sales are found on the internet. Visit agebb.missouri.edu/select.