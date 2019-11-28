Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

November 24 – Our morning service began with Brother Mac greeting all with a Good Morning to all. We had prayer requests. The prayer was by Sister Peggy. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Brother Mac did the Sunday School. Brother Royce opened with prayer. It was a good lesson. The scripture was from Philemon 1:1-25. The children gathered the coins for Christ. We had a birthday and we and Sister Pam sang Happy Birthday. We also celebrated the anniversary of Sharron & Norman Rush – 53 years.

We sang for the Lord. We gathered the gifts with Brother Royce praying. We had some specials. We lost a member from the church; one who will be missed very much. Several specials were in memory of Brother John Hamilton.

Brother Brandon Meyers brought the morning message. He opened with prayer and used scripture from Psalms 91:1-16. It was a good message from the Lord. Brother Brandon had an altar call and he prayed.

Brother Mac asked Brother Russ to close the service. Brother Russ said a few words about Brother John, and how we will all miss him. He then dismissed us.

Brother Mac greeted all and opened the evening service. We had prayer requests and prayer by Juanita. We sang for the Lord and had some specials. Brother Brandon brought the message. He used scripture from John 44:46-54. It was a good message from the Lord. We had a circle of prayer and were dismissed by Brother Mac.

There will be no Wednesday night service this week, 11/27/2019.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blesses.