Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

November 17 – Our morning service began with Brother Mac greeting all with a Good Morning. We had prayer requests with Sister Sharron opening with prayer. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday School began with Brother John opening in prayer. He used scripture from 2nd Thessalonians 3:1-18. It was a good lesson with participation from the class.

We sang Happy Birthday for Sister Pam. We gathered up the coins for Christ. Then it was time to sing for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with prayer from Brother Royce. We had specials from several people.

Brother Ray Dobbs brought the morning message. He used scripture from Philippians 2:1-13. It was a good message. Brother Ray gave an altar call and then dismissed us. Brother Royce prayed and blessed the food we were going to enjoy along with good fellowship. It was our Thanksgiving dinner.

The evening service began with Brother Mac welcoming all. We had prayer requests and Sister Juanita prayed. We sang for the Lord and had some specials. Brother John did the evening message. Sister Peggy opened with prayer. Brother John’s scripture was in 1st Corinthians 3:11-15. It was a good message. We were dismissed by Sister Peggy.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.